    We Are Americans

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Video by Jon Zanone 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Featuring original music created by the United States Air Force Academy Band and narrated by former POW and retired Major General John Borling, the program is a history of Decoration Day, now Memorial Day.

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 16:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835255
    VIRIN: 220314-F-F3230-601
    PIN: 210016
    Filename: DOD_108867620
    Length: 00:27:00
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    United States Air Force Academy

    Memorial Day
    John Borling

