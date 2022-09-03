Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    33rd FW's Mission Vision Values and Priorities

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Video by Airman Colleen Coulthard 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jack Arthaud, 33rd Fighter Wing commander, describes the wing's mission, vision, values and priorities during an interview March 9, 2022, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The 33rd FW’s mission is centered around training and transforming combat-credible Airmen for America. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Colleen Coulthard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 16:35
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 835253
    VIRIN: 220318-F-TT585-1001
    Filename: DOD_108867447
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 33rd FW's Mission Vision Values and Priorities, by Amn Colleen Coulthard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

