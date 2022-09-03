U.S. Air Force Col. Jack Arthaud, 33rd Fighter Wing commander, describes the wing's mission, vision, values and priorities during an interview March 9, 2022, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The 33rd FW’s mission is centered around training and transforming combat-credible Airmen for America. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Colleen Coulthard)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 16:35
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|835253
|VIRIN:
|220318-F-TT585-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108867447
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 33rd FW's Mission Vision Values and Priorities, by Amn Colleen Coulthard, identified by DVIDS
