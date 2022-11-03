The 479th Flying Training Group held the Combat Systems Officer Sapphire Event March 10-12 2022, to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the first female navigators at NAS-Pensacola, Florida. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia)
This work, Sapphire Event 2022, by Amn Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
