    Sapphire Event 2022

    EGLIN AFB, FL , UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Video by Airman Leandra Garcia 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 479th Flying Training Group held the Combat Systems Officer Sapphire Event March 10-12 2022, to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the first female navigators at NAS-Pensacola, Florida. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 15:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835252
    VIRIN: 220318-F-NY200-1001
    Filename: DOD_108867439
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: EGLIN AFB, FL , US

    TAGS

    ROTC
    33rd Fighter Wing
    RDI
    Sapphire Event
    Sapphire2022

