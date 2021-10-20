Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patches of PACAF 10/16: Eleventh Air Force

    HI, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Eric E Flores 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    In part 10 of this series, Eleventh Air Force Commander, Lt. Gen. David A. Krumm, introduces the patch of Eleventh Air Force, the largest numbered Air Force geographically.

    Date Taken: 10.20.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 14:27
    Category: Series
    Heritage
    PACAF
    Patches
    11th Air Force
    David Krumm
    Eleventh Air Force

