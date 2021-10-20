In part 10 of this series, Eleventh Air Force Commander, Lt. Gen. David A. Krumm, introduces the patch of Eleventh Air Force, the largest numbered Air Force geographically.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 14:27
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|835247
|VIRIN:
|211020-F-DG902-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108867345
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Patches of PACAF 10/16: Eleventh Air Force, by MSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT