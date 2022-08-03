Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    156th Fire Emergency Services Training Event

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    03.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ismael Rodriguez, the unit deployment manager with the 156th Civil Engineering Squadron, and Amn. Jonathan Franco, a fire protection specialist with the 156th Fire Emergency Services, talk about the 156th FES role during a training event at Muñiz Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, March 8, 2022. The 156th FES trained on live-fire response, structural operations, and providing self-aid and buddy care assistance to prepare for a large-scale readiness exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 13:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835234
    VIRIN: 220308-Z-HM700-1001
    Filename: DOD_108867267
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 156th Fire Emergency Services Training Event, by SSgt Eliezer Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    PRANG
    PRNG
    Readiness
    Fire Emergency Services

