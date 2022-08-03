156th Fire Emergency Services Training Event

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ismael Rodriguez, the unit deployment manager with the 156th Civil Engineering Squadron, and Amn. Jonathan Franco, a fire protection specialist with the 156th Fire Emergency Services, talk about the 156th FES role during a training event at Muñiz Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, March 8, 2022. The 156th FES trained on live-fire response, structural operations, and providing self-aid and buddy care assistance to prepare for a large-scale readiness exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)
|03.08.2022
|03.18.2022 13:28
|Package
|835234
|220308-Z-HM700-1001
|DOD_108867267
|00:00:59
|CAROLINA, PR, PR
|0
|0
