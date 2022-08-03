156th Fire Emergency Services Training Event

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ismael Rodriguez, the unit deployment manager with the 156th Civil Engineering Squadron, and Amn. Jonathan Franco, a fire protection specialist with the 156th Fire Emergency Services, talk about the 156th FES role during a training event at Muñiz Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, March 8, 2022. The 156th FES trained on live-fire response, structural operations, and providing self-aid and buddy care assistance to prepare for a large-scale readiness exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)