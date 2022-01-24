Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    [ON AIR] Commandos Episode 2: Innovation

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Welcome to [ON AIR] Commandos! A podcast where the 27th Special Operations Wing Commander, Colonel Terence G. Taylor, sits down with Air Commandos across Cannon Air Force Base to have real, honest conversations.

    In our second episode, Col. Taylor speaks with 1st Lt. Leighann D'Andrea of 27th Special Operations Mission Support Group and A1C Drew Cyburt of 27 SOW Public Affairs about innovation: Has innovation become a buzzword? What hurdles does innovation face in today's Air Force? How does the 27 SOW stay at the forefront of innovation?

    "I am all for building this culture of innovation, which I think has put the opportunity for those ideas to be heard in the acceleration lane...my hope is to continue to knock down barriers."

