[ON AIR] Commandos Episode 2: Innovation

Welcome to [ON AIR] Commandos! A podcast where the 27th Special Operations Wing Commander, Colonel Terence G. Taylor, sits down with Air Commandos across Cannon Air Force Base to have real, honest conversations.
In our second episode, Col. Taylor speaks with 1st Lt. Leighann D'Andrea of 27th Special Operations Mission Support Group and A1C Drew Cyburt of 27 SOW Public Affairs about innovation: Has innovation become a buzzword? What hurdles does innovation face in today's Air Force? How does the 27 SOW stay at the forefront of innovation?
"I am all for building this culture of innovation, which I think has put the opportunity for those ideas to be heard in the acceleration lane...my hope is to continue to knock down barriers."
01.24.2022
03.18.2022
|Newscasts
|835229
|220124-F-VD069-1001
|DOD_108867203
|00:36:31
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|0
|0
