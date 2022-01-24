[ON AIR] Commandos Episode 2: Innovation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/835229" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Welcome to [ON AIR] Commandos! A podcast where the 27th Special Operations Wing Commander, Colonel Terence G. Taylor, sits down with Air Commandos across Cannon Air Force Base to have real, honest conversations.



In our second episode, Col. Taylor speaks with 1st Lt. Leighann D'Andrea of 27th Special Operations Mission Support Group and A1C Drew Cyburt of 27 SOW Public Affairs about innovation: Has innovation become a buzzword? What hurdles does innovation face in today's Air Force? How does the 27 SOW stay at the forefront of innovation?



"I am all for building this culture of innovation, which I think has put the opportunity for those ideas to be heard in the acceleration lane...my hope is to continue to knock down barriers."