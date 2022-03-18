Defense Official Briefs News Media

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    03.18.2022

    Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Dennis A. Crall, director of Command, Control, Communications and Computers/ Cyber and chief information officer Joint Staff, J6, holds a briefing in the Pentagon. Crall answers questions about the Joint All Domain Command and Control implementation plan via Zoom

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 13:34
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:47:24
