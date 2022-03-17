Thresher Video 3

Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Richard Thresher, command senior enlisted leader of U.S. Africa Command, talks about identifying skilled leaders in the enlisted force that can help them advance to becoming an officer.
Video by Marine Corps Sgt. Taryn Sammet, DOD
