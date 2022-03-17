Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thresher Video 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    03.17.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Richard Thresher, command senior enlisted leader of U.S. Africa Command, talks about identifying skilled leaders in the enlisted force that can help them advance to becoming an officer.

    Video by Marine Corps Sgt. Taryn Sammet, DOD

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 13:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835219
    VIRIN: 220317-D-ZY556-113
    Filename: DOD_108867163
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thresher Video 3, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    AFRICOM
    United States Africa Command
    General Stephen Townsend

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT