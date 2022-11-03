Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Officer SCOD Townhall for Joint Base Lewis-McChord

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Public Affairs

    The Townhall provides information to all Airmen, specifically officers, on the new Officer Static Closeout Date transition plan. Transition details for each rank was discussed along with some "what-if" scenarios regarding school and PCSing/PCAing during a reporting period.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 11:53
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:35:41
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

