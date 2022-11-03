Officer SCOD Townhall for Joint Base Lewis-McChord

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Townhall provides information to all Airmen, specifically officers, on the new Officer Static Closeout Date transition plan. Transition details for each rank was discussed along with some "what-if" scenarios regarding school and PCSing/PCAing during a reporting period.