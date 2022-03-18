MyEval Townhall for Joint Base Lewis-McChord

The Townhall provides information to all Airmen regarding the transition from vPC to myEval currently taking place. The transition to Airmen Leadership Quality (ALQ) based feedbacks and evaluations are also discussed.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 11:53
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|835200
|VIRIN:
|220318-F-XX000-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108866918
|Length:
|00:41:28
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
