Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMC Ownership

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VIRIGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    CDCMC Bryan Davis, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) command master chief, interviews Electrician's Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Shelby David, assigned to Ford’s reactor department, on her roles during Ford’s month of ownership, March 18, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zach Guth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 11:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 835197
    VIRIN: 220318-N-DN957-1001
    Filename: DOD_108866847
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRIGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMC Ownership, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Ownership
    Navy
    Sailors
    US Navy
    GRF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT