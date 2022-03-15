Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Accelerate Change or or Lose - Action Orders

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    In the second video of the three-part series, Dover Air Force Base leadership discusses Gen. CQ Brown Jr's action orders and how Dover AFB Airmen can take appropriate action from the Air Force Chief of Staff. (U.S. Air Force video by 436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 11:24
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 835196
    VIRIN: 220315-F-F3204-1001
    Filename: DOD_108866846
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 

    This work, Accelerate Change or or Lose - Action Orders, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    CSAF
    AMC
    436th AW
    Accelerate Change or Lose
    ACoL

