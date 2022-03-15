Accelerate Change or or Lose - Action Orders

In the second video of the three-part series, Dover Air Force Base leadership discusses Gen. CQ Brown Jr's action orders and how Dover AFB Airmen can take appropriate action from the Air Force Chief of Staff. (U.S. Air Force video by 436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 11:24
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|835196
|VIRIN:
|220315-F-F3204-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108866846
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
