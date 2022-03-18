Dr. Hardiman talks mentoring

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dr. Keith L. Hardiman, Director of Information Management for the Office of the Administrative Assistant to the Secretary of the Air Force talks about his experiences being mentored throughout his career and his role as a mentor.