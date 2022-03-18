Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Hardiman talks mentoring

    OK, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Video by Lemitchel King 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    Dr. Keith L. Hardiman, Director of Information Management for the Office of the Administrative Assistant to the Secretary of the Air Force talks about his experiences being mentored throughout his career and his role as a mentor.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 10:07
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 835182
    VIRIN: 220318-F-UR719-843
    Filename: DOD_108866692
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: OK, US

    This work, Dr. Hardiman talks mentoring, by Lemitchel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    Mentor
    Career

