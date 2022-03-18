Dr. Hardiman talks mentoring

Dr. Keith L. Hardiman, Director of Information Management for the Office of the Administrative Assistant to the Secretary of the Air Force talks about his experiences being mentored throughout his career and his role as a mentor.
