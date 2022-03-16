Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    126th Air Refueling Wing Crash Memorial

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Please take a moment to remember our fellow 126th Air Refueling Wing team mates and 928th Tactical Airlift Group Airmen that passed away in an aircraft crash 40 years ago, March 19, 1982.
    The wing is participating in a Day of Remembrance at the Wonder Lake, Illinois, Fire Department Two, tomorrow, March 19. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m., where the name of each service member lost in the crash will be read. Following lunch, weather permitting, the service will move to near the site of the crash which will include a flyover by the 126th Air Refueling Wing.
    March 19, 1982, an Illinois Air National Guard 126th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 tanker exploded in a thunderstorm and crashed from a height of 13,000 feet. Four 126th ARW crew members and 23 passengers were aboard. There were no survivors. The 23 passengers were reservists serving with the 928th Tactical Airlift Group, an Air Force Reserve unit then based at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 10:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835181
    VIRIN: 220316-F-ET407-589
    Filename: DOD_108866631
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 

    This work, 126th Air Refueling Wing Crash Memorial, by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Air Mobility Command
    Air Force Reserve
    Air Force
    AMC
    126ARW

