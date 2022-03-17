NATO troops train together during Exercise Brilliant Jump 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/835178" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Synopsis



“The invasion to Ukraine of Russia underlined again that you need to have capable forces, combat-ready,” Commander of Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, General Jörg Vollmer, commented during NATO Exercise Brilliant Jump 2022.

The long-planned exercise in Norway aimed to train the very high-readiness component of the NATO Response Force.

The land part of the exercise involved around 2,500 troops from France, Italy, Norway, Poland and Spain. These forces were supported at sea by 10 warships and 750 sailors from seven NATO nations. Brilliant Jump 2022 ran from 28 February until 17 March. More information can be found here: https://shape.nato.int/brilliant-jump

The footage includes shots of soldiers from France, Norway, Poland and Spain taking part in training plus soundbites from Lieutenant General Yngve Odlo, Chief of the Armed Forces’ Operational Headquarters Norway, and General Jörg Vollmer, Commander of NATO’s Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum.

Transcript



---SHOTLIST—



(00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – FRENCH SOLDIERS WITH THE 1ST INFANTRY REGIMENT PREPARE THEIR MORTARS



(00:16) WIDE SHOT – FRENCH SOLDIERS WITH THE 1ST INFANTRY REGIMENT FIRE THEIR MORTARS



(00:36) CLOSE SHOT – FRENCH SOLDIER WITH THE 1ST INFANTRY REGIMENT IN NORWAY

(00:39) AERIAL SHOT – FRENCH GRIFFON ARMOURED VEHICLE AND FRENCH SOLDIER WITH THE 1ST INFANTRY REGIMENT DISEMBARKING

(00:46) VARIOUS SHOTS – FRENCH SOLDIER FIRING WEAPON

(00:54) WIDE SHOT – FRENCH SOLDIERS PATROLLING ALONG SNOWY GROUND

(00:58) VARIOUS SHOTS – FRENCH SOLDIERS AIMING AND FIRING WEAPONS

(01:17) AERIAL SHOT (MUTED) – CONVOY OF FRENCH ARMOURED VEHICLES DRIVES AT TRAINING AREA NEAR RENA, NORWAY

(01:34) VARIOUS SHOTS – NORWEGIAN, POLISH AND FRENCH TROOPS TAKE PART IN COMBINED WINTER SURVIVAL TRAINING

(01:56) MEDIUM SHOT – NORWEGIAN LEOPARD TANK DRIVES IN SNOW

(02:06) VARIOUS SHOTS – FRENCH LIGHT ARMOURED VEHICLE DRIVING IN SNOW

(02:24) VARIOUS SHOTS – FRENCH SOLDIERS DISEMBARK ARTICULATED TRACKED VEHICLE AND RUN INTO POSITION

(02:44) VARIOUS SHOTS – POLISH ARMOURED FIGHTING VEHICLES DRIVING IN SNOW

(02:54) AERIAL SHOTS (MUTED) – POLISH ARMOURED FIGHTING VEHICLES AND MECHANISED INFANTRY TAKING PART IN TRAINING

(03:21) WIDE SHOT – SPANISH LEOPARD TANK DRIVES ON ROAD

(03:25) WIDE SLOW-MOTION SHOTS (MUTED) – FRENCH ARMOURED RECONNAISSANCE VEHICLE DRIVING IN SNOW

(03:42) MEDIUM SHOT – SPANISH AND NORWEGIAN TROOPS TALKING IN FRONT OF VEHICLES





(03:46) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – LIEUTENANT GENERAL YNGVE ODLO, CHIEF OF THE ARMED FORCES’ OPERATIONAL HEADQUARTERS NORWAY



“Brilliant Jump is the yearly exercise where NATO deploy their VJTF, very high readiness force, somewhere in the world. This year they deployed to Norway.”

(03:58) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – LIEUTENANT GENERAL YNGVE ODLO, CHIEF OF THE ARMED FORCES’ OPERATIONAL HEADQUARTERS NORWAY



“NATO is the backbone of Norwegian defence and security policy. We joined NATO in 1945…no,1949. Just after World War Two, and NATO today is even more important and you see the need, requirements, to stand together. I don’t think any NATO nation is able to do a military operation by themselves, we have to do this within an alliance. So, NATO is important.”

(04:22) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – GENERAL JÖRG VOLLMER, COMMANDER OF ALLIED JOINT FORCE COMMAND BRUNSSUM



“The invasion to Ukraine of Russia underlined again that you need to have capable forces, combat ready. But you must be able to deploy them as fast as it is necessary to have the effect wherever you need. And what we saw in a very short timeframe after the invasion, NATO, the nations, provided the forces. They brought reinforcements to the four eFP Battlegroups, which we have in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, so the reinforcements in days arrived and reinforced the forces. At the same time, four new battlegroups were stood up in Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia and Hungary, and again nations decided that they will provide these forces and in very short notice they deployed them.”

(05:19) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – GENERAL JÖRG VOLLMER, COMMANDER OF ALLIED JOINT FORCE COMMAND BRUNSSUM



“So therefore, this crisis, this war, tells us you need to be ready, and you need to be capable to move as fast as it is necessary to any place and therefore, such an exercise like Brilliant Jump is so important to train our soldiers and to train our logisticians, especially, to have the capabilities ready, the contracts, so everything can move as fast as is it necessary. Speed is relevant.”