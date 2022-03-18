Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFWERX INsights - Lift Aircraft

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Video by Michael Madero, Dave Pope and Dennis Stewart

    AF SBIR/STTR

    The ability to fly into an area with a very small footprint, with very small radar cross section, into an area where we would not want to fly manned aircraft. It's just it's another tool in the toolkit of things that we could do on the battlefield to leverage good things for the warfighter.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 09:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835170
    VIRIN: 220316-F-WY291-1188
    PIN: 1188
    Filename: DOD_108866592
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFWERX
    AF SBIR
    eVTOL
    LIFT Aircraft

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT