    Centennial of Naval Aircraft Carriers (CONAC) Teaser Trailer

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Video by Austin Rooney            

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    A trailer showcasing the Navy's legacy of using aircraft carriers over the past 100 years and into the future (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 09:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835167
    VIRIN: 220318-N-RT381-001
    Filename: DOD_108866580
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    naval
    ship
    aircraft carrier
    navy
    history
    centennial
    100 years
    conac

