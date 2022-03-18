A trailer showcasing the Navy's legacy of using aircraft carriers over the past 100 years and into the future (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 09:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|835167
|VIRIN:
|220318-N-RT381-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108866580
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Centennial of Naval Aircraft Carriers (CONAC) Teaser Trailer, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT