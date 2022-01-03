Chief Chat - CMSgt Anna Davis

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Master Sgt. Anna Davis, 39th Air Base Wing Inspector General senior enlisted leader, shares a personal story of resilience live on AFN Incirlik, March 1, 2022, on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Davis said even though she overcame multiple traumatic experiences throughout her life, seeking help did not hurt her career and she wants others to know that it is okay to not be okay. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)