Chief Chat - CMSgt Anna Davis

Chief Master Sgt. Anna Davis, 39th Air Base Wing Inspector General senior enlisted leader, shares a personal story of resilience live on AFN Incirlik, March 1, 2022, on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Davis said even though she overcame multiple traumatic experiences throughout her life, seeking help did not hurt her career and she wants others to know that it is okay to not be okay. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 08:02
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|1, TR
