    Chief Chat - CMSgt Anna Davis

    1, TURKEY

    03.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty 

    AFN Incirlik

    Chief Master Sgt. Anna Davis, 39th Air Base Wing Inspector General senior enlisted leader, shares a personal story of resilience live on AFN Incirlik, March 1, 2022, on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Davis said even though she overcame multiple traumatic experiences throughout her life, seeking help did not hurt her career and she wants others to know that it is okay to not be okay. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 08:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 835162
    VIRIN: 220301-F-KG386-303
    Filename: DOD_108866472
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: 1, TR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Chat - CMSgt Anna Davis, by SSgt Charles Welty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Interview
    Incirlik AB
    Chief Chat
    AFN Incirlik

