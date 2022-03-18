Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD News in 2: March 18, 2022

    JAPAN

    03.18.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this DoD News in 2: U.S. Army Paratroopers from 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment conducted a Joint Forcible Entry Operation onto Donnelly Drop Zone near Fort Greely as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02. USS Abraham Lincoln completed a joint long range air demonstration along with regionally based aircraft. U.S. Forces Japan and U.S. Transportation Command coordinated closely with Japanese Self Defense Forces to airlift 38 tons of humanitarian relief supplies for Ukraine.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 03:41
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD News in 2: March 18, 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

