DoD News in 2: March 18, 2022

On this DoD News in 2: U.S. Army Paratroopers from 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment conducted a Joint Forcible Entry Operation onto Donnelly Drop Zone near Fort Greely as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02. USS Abraham Lincoln completed a joint long range air demonstration along with regionally based aircraft. U.S. Forces Japan and U.S. Transportation Command coordinated closely with Japanese Self Defense Forces to airlift 38 tons of humanitarian relief supplies for Ukraine.