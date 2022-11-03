Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386 AEW Protocol's mission providing 'five-star service'

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    03.11.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    2nd Lt. Alvin Nelson, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy chief of protocol, Technical Sgt. Julie Pepper, protocol noncommissioned officer-in-charge (NCOIC), and Senior Airman Jacob Holden, protocol specialist, discuss their roles and positions at Ali Al Salem Air Base, March 11, 2021. The 386 AEW Protocol Office oversees a vast array of military functions. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 03:15
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    Protocol
    distinguished visitors
    Five Star Service

