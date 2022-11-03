Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tenth Air Force Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Video by Lt. Col. Rodney Ellison 

    10th Air Force

    The Tenth Air Force Outstanding Airmen of the Year are:
    Airman of the Year - SrA Myah M. Periman, 919th Special Operations Wing
    Non-Commisioned Officer (NCO) of the Year – TSgt Brianne E. Kelleher 655th ISR Wing
    Senior NCO of the Year - MSgt Corry J. Yokley 944th Fighter Winig
    1st Sgt of the Year – SMSgt Sarah M. Plueger 513th Air Control Group
    First Sergeants Council of the Year – 926th Wing
    Good luck at the Air Force Reserve Command level!

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 01:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835151
    VIRIN: 220311-F-ES886-551
    Filename: DOD_108866141
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 

    This work, Tenth Air Force Outstanding Airmen of the Year, by Lt. Col. Rodney Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OAY
    Annual Awards
    Tenth Air Force

