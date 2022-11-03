The Tenth Air Force Outstanding Airmen of the Year are:
Airman of the Year - SrA Myah M. Periman, 919th Special Operations Wing
Non-Commisioned Officer (NCO) of the Year – TSgt Brianne E. Kelleher 655th ISR Wing
Senior NCO of the Year - MSgt Corry J. Yokley 944th Fighter Winig
1st Sgt of the Year – SMSgt Sarah M. Plueger 513th Air Control Group
First Sergeants Council of the Year – 926th Wing
Good luck at the Air Force Reserve Command level!
This work, Tenth Air Force Outstanding Airmen of the Year, by Lt. Col. Rodney Ellison
