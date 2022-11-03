video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Tenth Air Force Outstanding Airmen of the Year are:

Airman of the Year - SrA Myah M. Periman, 919th Special Operations Wing

Non-Commisioned Officer (NCO) of the Year – TSgt Brianne E. Kelleher 655th ISR Wing

Senior NCO of the Year - MSgt Corry J. Yokley 944th Fighter Winig

1st Sgt of the Year – SMSgt Sarah M. Plueger 513th Air Control Group

First Sergeants Council of the Year – 926th Wing

Good luck at the Air Force Reserve Command level!