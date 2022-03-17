Norwegian soldiers with Armoured Battalion, Brigade Nord, Norwegian Army, rehearse on-off drills on a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 366 (HMH-366), 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, during Exercise Cold Response 22 in Setermoen, Norway, March 15, 2022. Exercise Cold Response 22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, including 26 North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Master Sgt Robert B. Brown Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 06:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|835139
|VIRIN:
|220317-M-WQ703-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108865737
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|SETERMOEN, NO
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Norwegian soldiers rehearse on-off drills with Marine Corps Super Stallions, by MSgt Robert Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT