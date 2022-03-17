Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norwegian soldiers rehearse on-off drills with Marine Corps Super Stallions

    SETERMOEN, NORWAY

    03.17.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Robert Brown 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Norwegian soldiers with Armoured Battalion, Brigade Nord, Norwegian Army, rehearse on-off drills on a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 366 (HMH-366), 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, during Exercise Cold Response 22 in Setermoen, Norway, March 15, 2022. Exercise Cold Response 22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, including 26 North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Master Sgt Robert B. Brown Jr.)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 06:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835139
    VIRIN: 220317-M-WQ703-001
    Filename: DOD_108865737
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: SETERMOEN, NO

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    This work, Norwegian soldiers rehearse on-off drills with Marine Corps Super Stallions, by MSgt Robert Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cold Response
    HMH-366
    marforeuraf
    Norwegian Army Brigade Nord
    Norwa
    Cold Response 22

