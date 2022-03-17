Norwegian soldiers rehearse on-off drills with Marine Corps Super Stallions

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Norwegian soldiers with Armoured Battalion, Brigade Nord, Norwegian Army, rehearse on-off drills on a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 366 (HMH-366), 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, during Exercise Cold Response 22 in Setermoen, Norway, March 15, 2022. Exercise Cold Response 22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, including 26 North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Master Sgt Robert B. Brown Jr.)