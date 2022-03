FARP PRAC APP

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to Aviation Ground Support, Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) conduct a forward arming and refueling point (FARP) practical application, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22, at Auxiliary Airfield II, near Yuma, Arizona, March 16, 2022. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardization advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness and assist in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs)