    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines assigned to Aviation Ground Support, Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) conduct a forward arming and refueling point (FARP) practical application, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22, at Auxiliary Airfield II, near Yuma, Arizona, March 16, 2022. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardization advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness and assist in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 17:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835115
    VIRIN: 220316-M-TH104-1001
    Filename: DOD_108865450
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    This work, FARP PRAC APP, by LCpl Daniel Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MAWTS-1
    MCAS Yuma
    WTI
    WTI 2-22
    FARP PracApp

