U.S. Marines assigned to Aviation Ground Support, Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) conduct a forward arming and refueling point (FARP) practical application, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22, at Auxiliary Airfield II, near Yuma, Arizona, March 16, 2022. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardization advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness and assist in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 17:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835115
|VIRIN:
|220316-M-TH104-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108865450
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, FARP PRAC APP, by LCpl Daniel Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
