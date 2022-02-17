Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    45 CES EOD Team Conducts Vehicle Entry Training

    CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Dakota Raub 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    The 45th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team conducts vehicle entry training with local EOD teams on Feb. 17, 2022, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla. (U.S Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Dakota Raub)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 16:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835105
    VIRIN: 220217-X-WN929-1003
    Filename: DOD_108865328
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 45 CES EOD Team Conducts Vehicle Entry Training, by A1C Dakota Raub, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    robot
    explosion
    CES
    EOD
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

