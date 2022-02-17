The 45th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team conducts vehicle entry training with local EOD teams on Feb. 17, 2022, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla. (U.S Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Dakota Raub)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 16:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|835105
|VIRIN:
|220217-X-WN929-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108865328
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 45 CES EOD Team Conducts Vehicle Entry Training, by A1C Dakota Raub, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
