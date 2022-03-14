BJACH “Flips the Switch” to MHS GENESIS

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The BJACH commander, command sergeant major and information management division “FLIP THE SWITCH” to MHS GENESIS March 19 at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. MHS GENESIS is an electronic health record that integrates all aspects of care in the Military Health System. MHS GENESIS brings together inpatient and out patient solutions that connect medical and dental information whether on the battlefield or at home in a military hospital.