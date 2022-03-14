Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BJACH “Flips the Switch” to MHS GENESIS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Video by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    The BJACH commander, command sergeant major and information management division “FLIP THE SWITCH” to MHS GENESIS March 19 at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. MHS GENESIS is an electronic health record that integrates all aspects of care in the Military Health System. MHS GENESIS brings together inpatient and out patient solutions that connect medical and dental information whether on the battlefield or at home in a military hospital.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 15:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835100
    VIRIN: 220314-O-GR663-134
    Filename: DOD_108865315
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Healthcare

    TAGS

    JRTC
    health record
    Army Medicine
    DHA
    MHS GENESIS
    BJACH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT