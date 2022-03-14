BJACH “Flips the Switch” to MHS GENESIS

The BJACH commander, command sergeant major and information management division “FLIP THE SWITCH” to MHS GENESIS March 19 at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. MHS GENESIS is an electronic health record that integrates all aspects of care in the Military Health System. MHS GENESIS brings together inpatient and out patient solutions that connect medical and dental information whether on the battlefield or at home in a military hospital.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 15:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|835100
|VIRIN:
|220314-O-GR663-134
|Filename:
|DOD_108865315
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
