Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star breaks ice in Ross Sea

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) breaks ice in the Ross Sea, Jan. 11, 2022, in support of Operation Deep Freeze. Operation Deep Freeze is one of the more challenging U.S. military peacetime missions due to the harsh environment and specialized skills of ice pilots. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Fireman Niall Shannon)