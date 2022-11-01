Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star breaks ice in Ross Sea

    ROSS SEA

    01.11.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) breaks ice in the Ross Sea, Jan. 11, 2022, in support of Operation Deep Freeze. Operation Deep Freeze is one of the more challenging U.S. military peacetime missions due to the harsh environment and specialized skills of ice pilots. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Fireman Niall Shannon)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 15:36
    Location: ROSS SEA

    USCG
    CGC Polar Star
    Operation Deep Freeze
    USCGPolarOps
    ODF22

