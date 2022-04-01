Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star breaks ice in Antarctica

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Shown is U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) breaking thick ice and grooming the newly broken channel near McMurdo Station, Antarctica, Jan. 4, 2022, in support of Operation Deep Freeze. Ice pilots, the ship handlers who maneuver the cutter while icebreaking, often reverse the cutter to groom the channel to push ice out or to come forward at a higher speed to break thicker, tougher ice. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)