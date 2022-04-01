Shown is U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) breaking thick ice and grooming the newly broken channel near McMurdo Station, Antarctica, Jan. 4, 2022, in support of Operation Deep Freeze. Ice pilots, the ship handlers who maneuver the cutter while icebreaking, often reverse the cutter to groom the channel to push ice out or to come forward at a higher speed to break thicker, tougher ice. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 15:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835097
|VIRIN:
|220104-G-AF140-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108865259
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|AQ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star breaks ice in Antarctica, by PO3 Diolanda Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
