    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star breaks ice in Antarctica

    ANTARCTICA

    01.04.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Shown is U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) breaking thick ice and grooming the newly broken channel near McMurdo Station, Antarctica, Jan. 4, 2022, in support of Operation Deep Freeze. Ice pilots, the ship handlers who maneuver the cutter while icebreaking, often reverse the cutter to groom the channel to push ice out or to come forward at a higher speed to break thicker, tougher ice. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 15:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835097
    VIRIN: 220104-G-AF140-1001
    Filename: DOD_108865259
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: AQ

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star breaks ice in Antarctica, by PO3 Diolanda Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ice breaking
    Polar Star
    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star
    USCGPolarOps
    Operation Deep Freeze 2022
    ODF22

