[ON AIR] Commandos Episode 1: Culture

Welcome to [ON AIR] Commandos! A podcast where the 27th Special Operations Wing Commander, Colonel Terence G. Taylor, sits down with Air Commandos across Cannon Air Force Base to have real, honest conversations.



In this first episode, Col. Taylor speaks with SSgt. Candin Muniz of 27 SOW PA about culture: How do we implement effective cultural change as an organization? What are the ugly sides of culture? How does one lead through cultural change?



"Culture is at the heart of just about everything... It defines how as an organization we present ourselves to the outside, which is important. Because we are a service force, it defines how we operate, how we employ. It defines what people think about ‘their force’ and about themselves. The thread of culture runs through so much that we do, and I think it’s one of the most important things that we can focus on, particularly early on."