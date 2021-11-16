Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    [ON AIR] Commandos Episode 1: Culture

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Welcome to [ON AIR] Commandos! A podcast where the 27th Special Operations Wing Commander, Colonel Terence G. Taylor, sits down with Air Commandos across Cannon Air Force Base to have real, honest conversations.

    In this first episode, Col. Taylor speaks with SSgt. Candin Muniz of 27 SOW PA about culture: How do we implement effective cultural change as an organization? What are the ugly sides of culture? How does one lead through cultural change?

    "Culture is at the heart of just about everything... It defines how as an organization we present ourselves to the outside, which is important. Because we are a service force, it defines how we operate, how we employ. It defines what people think about ‘their force’ and about themselves. The thread of culture runs through so much that we do, and I think it’s one of the most important things that we can focus on, particularly early on."

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 14:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 835095
    VIRIN: 211116-F-VK515-1001
    Filename: DOD_108865252
    Length: 00:40:25
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    This work, [ON AIR] Commandos Episode 1: Culture, by SSgt Candin Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cannon AFB
    AFSOC
    27 SOW

