NATO Secretary General meets with German Foreign Affairs Committee Chair
GERMANY
03.17.2022
Courtesy Video
The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, meets with the Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Germany, Mr. Michael Roth, in Berlin on 17 March 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 13:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835087
|VIRIN:
|220317-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108865123
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
