A U.S Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, assigned to the 97th Air Refueling Squadron, refuels an E-3 Sentry airborne warning and control system (AWACS), assigned to 962nd Airborne Air Control Squadron, during Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022, March 16, 2022. AE22 is a biennial homeland defense exercise designed to provide high quality and effective joint training in austere cold weather conditions. AE22 is the largest joint exercise in Alaska, with approximately 1,000 U.S. military personnel training alongside members of the Canadian Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 14:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835086
|VIRIN:
|220316-F-CQ002-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108865115
|Length:
|00:06:08
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 97th ARS refuels 962nd AACS, by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
