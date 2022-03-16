Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97th ARS refuels 962nd AACS

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul 

    Arctic Edge 2022

    A U.S Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, assigned to the 97th Air Refueling Squadron, refuels an E-3 Sentry airborne warning and control system (AWACS), assigned to 962nd Airborne Air Control Squadron, during Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022, March 16, 2022. AE22 is a biennial homeland defense exercise designed to provide high quality and effective joint training in austere cold weather conditions. AE22 is the largest joint exercise in Alaska, with approximately 1,000 U.S. military personnel training alongside members of the Canadian Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 14:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835086
    VIRIN: 220316-F-CQ002-7001
    Filename: DOD_108865115
    Length: 00:06:08
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    TAGS

    NORTHCOM
    Exercise
    Alaskan Command
    alcom
    AE22
    ARCTIC EDGE 22

