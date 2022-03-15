Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano's Chief Inductees 2022

    ITALY

    03.15.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon and Senior Airman Baylee Yassu

    AFN Aviano

    Aviano's newest Chief selects share the significance of the final chevron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Mar. 15, 2022. (Department of Defense radio news by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu).

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 11:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835064
    VIRIN: 220315-F-UO171-0001
    Filename: DOD_108864852
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: IT

    This work, Aviano's Chief Inductees 2022, by SrA Taryn Onyon and SrA Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano Air Base
    Chief
    Aviano
    Chief Master Sergeant
    Chief Induction
    Chief Inductee

