    Highlight reel for Coast Guard 8th District

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The Coast Guard 8th District has seven sectors that cover an area that includes all or part of 26 states east from the Appalachian Mountains, west to the Rocky Mountains, north to south at the Canadian and Mexican borders, as well as a majority of the Gulf Coast Region. The Coast Guard Heartland Region is responsible for more than $4.6 trillion in economic impact for the United States due to the major river systems and their tributaries. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 11:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835063
    VIRIN: 220222-G-TM873-1001
    Filename: DOD_108864849
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    USCG
    New Orleans
    Lally
    Gulf Coast
    District 8

