Highlight reel for Coast Guard 8th District

The Coast Guard 8th District has seven sectors that cover an area that includes all or part of 26 states east from the Appalachian Mountains, west to the Rocky Mountains, north to south at the Canadian and Mexican borders, as well as a majority of the Gulf Coast Region. The Coast Guard Heartland Region is responsible for more than $4.6 trillion in economic impact for the United States due to the major river systems and their tributaries. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)