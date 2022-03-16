Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cannon Air Force Base Public PFAS Quarterly Call

    NM, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Video by Misty Mercado 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Quarterly community public call to provide updates from AFCEC, ATSDR, EPA, and NMED for ongoing remedial investigation, mitigation and remediation of PFAS-related water contaminants.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 10:58
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 835059
    VIRIN: 220316-D-GG617-641
    Filename: DOD_108864822
    Length: 00:48:49
    Location: NM, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cannon Air Force Base Public PFAS Quarterly Call, by Misty Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

