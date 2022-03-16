Quarterly community public call to provide updates from AFCEC, ATSDR, EPA, and NMED for ongoing remedial investigation, mitigation and remediation of PFAS-related water contaminants.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 10:58
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|835059
|VIRIN:
|220316-D-GG617-641
|Filename:
|DOD_108864822
|Length:
|00:48:49
|Location:
|NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cannon Air Force Base Public PFAS Quarterly Call, by Misty Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
