Stuttgart Family and MWR hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders as they visited U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart on March 8th. They held a meet and greet for members of the community along with a cheer and dance class, with the children walking away a new routine and smiles on their faces.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 10:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835047
|VIRIN:
|220308-A-FB640-010
|Filename:
|DOD_108864492
|Length:
|00:17:42
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders, by SGT Marie Mills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT