Active-duty service members and military families visit in Camp Humphreys in Korea have access to United Service Organization, or USO. The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 06:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835018
|VIRIN:
|220310-A-MG900-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108864040
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, How I Korea USO (Clean), by SPC Heejun Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
