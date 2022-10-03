How I Korea USO (Clean)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/835018" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Active-duty service members and military families visit in Camp Humphreys in Korea have access to United Service Organization, or USO. The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation.