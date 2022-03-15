Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln conducts a joint long-range air demonstration in the Yellow Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.15.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeremiah Bartelt 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 15, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conducts a joint long-range air demonstration in the Yellow Sea, March 15. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremiah Bartelt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 00:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835012
    VIRIN: 220315-N-NF912-1001
    Filename: DOD_108863909
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts a joint long-range air demonstration in the Yellow Sea, by PO3 Jeremiah Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flight operations
    USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN
    CVN 72
    CONAC
    Navy carrier centennial

