Abraham Lincoln conducts a joint long-range air demonstration in the Yellow Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 15, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conducts a joint long-range air demonstration in the Yellow Sea, March 15. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremiah Bartelt)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 00:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835012
|VIRIN:
|220315-N-NF912-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108863909
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
