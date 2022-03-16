Spartan Paratroopers conduct a Reconnaissance Surveillance patrol during JPMRC 22-02

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spartan Paratroopers assigned to Comanche Company, 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, conduct a reconnaissance and surveillance patrol to flush out possible enemy troops during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02, 16 March, 2022.



JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22.