U.S. Army MAJ Alexander Park shares his military experience from his time as a KATUSA to commissioning in the United States Army.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 21:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|835004
|VIRIN:
|220301-A-CC161-424
|Filename:
|DOD_108863709
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Major Alexander Park, by PFC Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
