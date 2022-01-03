Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Major Alexander Park

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.01.2022

    Video by Pfc. Valesia Gaines 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army MAJ Alexander Park shares his military experience from his time as a KATUSA to commissioning in the United States Army.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 21:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 835004
    VIRIN: 220301-A-CC161-424
    Filename: DOD_108863709
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    This work, U.S. Army Major Alexander Park, by PFC Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th Army
    KATUSA

