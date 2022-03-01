Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How I Korea: Snowboarding and Skiing

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.03.2022

    Video by Pfc. Jasmalyn Sihakhom 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Malik Abdul explains his experience with snowboarding for the first time in South Korea. South Korea has many ski resorts for those wanting to find new ways to spend their free-time.

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 06:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835003
    VIRIN: 220103-A-RA940-1001
    Filename: DOD_108863708
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: KR

    This work, How I Korea: Snowboarding and Skiing, by PFC Jasmalyn Sihakhom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South)

    Republic of Korea (Korea

    TAGS

    #eightharmy #southkorea #usarmy

