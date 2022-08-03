Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-17 Globemaster III conducts proficiency landings on dry lake bed

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Video by James West 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III from the 911th Airlift Wing, out of Pittsburgh Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, conducted proficiency landings at Rogers Dry Lake Bed on Edwards Air Force Base, California, March 8. (Air Force video by James West)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 20:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834991
    VIRIN: 220308-F-PJ086-5002
    Filename: DOD_108863681
    Length: 00:09:15
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 Globemaster III conducts proficiency landings on dry lake bed, by James West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    911th Airlift Wing
    Edwards Air Force Base
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    412th Test Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT