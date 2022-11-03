Alaska Army National Guard A-Co., 297th IN BN conducts STX at Alcantra armory

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers with Avalanche Company, 1-297th Infantry Battalion, practice squad and platoon situational training exercises (STX) at Alcantra armory in Wasilla, Alaska, March 11, 2022. An STX is a short, scenario-driven, mission-oriented exercise designed to train one collective task or a group of related tasks or battle drills. For the A-Co. Soldiers, the STX allows for evaluation of basic Soldier skills and leadership competencies to determine proficiency and certify the platoon to conduct live-fire exercises. It also reinforces previous training that the Soldiers have completed by bringing the entire platoon together to further prepare the unit for live-fire training. The infantrymen are preparing to participate in the Army National Guard’s eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) program, which is a brigade field training exercise similar to a Combat Training Center. They will participate in an XCTC rotation at Camp Roberts, California, July 2022.