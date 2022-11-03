Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska Army National Guard A-Co., 297th IN BN conducts STX at Alcantra armory

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASILLA, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Video by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers with Avalanche Company, 1-297th Infantry Battalion, practice squad and platoon situational training exercises (STX) at Alcantra armory in Wasilla, Alaska, March 11, 2022. An STX is a short, scenario-driven, mission-oriented exercise designed to train one collective task or a group of related tasks or battle drills. For the A-Co. Soldiers, the STX allows for evaluation of basic Soldier skills and leadership competencies to determine proficiency and certify the platoon to conduct live-fire exercises. It also reinforces previous training that the Soldiers have completed by bringing the entire platoon together to further prepare the unit for live-fire training. The infantrymen are preparing to participate in the Army National Guard’s eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) program, which is a brigade field training exercise similar to a Combat Training Center. They will participate in an XCTC rotation at Camp Roberts, California, July 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 18:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834986
    VIRIN: 220311-Z-MK318-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108863493
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: WASILLA, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard A-Co., 297th IN BN conducts STX at Alcantra armory, by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    A-Co.
    Alaska Army National Guard
    situational training exercise
    297th Infantry Battalion
    Alcantra armory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT