    Hawai'i National Guard completes COVID-19 support mission

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Video by Sgt. Lianne Hirano 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    The Hawai'i National Guard's Joint Task Force (HING JTF) has transitioned its remaining COVID-19 responsibilities such as vaccinations, testing, COVID-19 mapping and unemployment office temperature screenings back to the state as of March 15, 2022.

    Speakers:
    Governor David Y. Ige
    Governor, State of Hawaii

    Brig. Gen. Moses Kaoiwi Jr.
    Commander, Hawaii National Guard Joint Task Force

    Sgt. Palani Pantohan
    Task Force Medical, Alpha Co. NCOIC

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 18:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834984
    VIRIN: 220316-Z-UF566-1001
    Filename: DOD_108863464
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawai'i National Guard completes COVID-19 support mission, by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    JTF
    National Guard Bureau
    Hawaii National Guard
    USARPAC
    Hawaii
    Army National Guard
    Joint Task Force
    HING
    Governor David Ige
    USINDOPACOM
    Covid -19
    HING JTF
    Drawdown Ceremony

