Hawai'i National Guard completes COVID-19 support mission

The Hawai'i National Guard's Joint Task Force (HING JTF) has transitioned its remaining COVID-19 responsibilities such as vaccinations, testing, COVID-19 mapping and unemployment office temperature screenings back to the state as of March 15, 2022.
Speakers:
Governor David Y. Ige
Governor, State of Hawaii
Brig. Gen. Moses Kaoiwi Jr.
Commander, Hawaii National Guard Joint Task Force
Sgt. Palani Pantohan
Task Force Medical, Alpha Co. NCOIC
