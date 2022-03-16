Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Elements of Kearsarge ARG and 22nd MEU Deploy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua M Tolbert 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. (March 16, 2022) The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) departs Naval Station Norfolk, March 16, 2022. Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) deployed from Naval Station Norfolk and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, for a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua M. Tolbert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 17:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834981
    VIRIN: 220316-N-NX690-0001
    Filename: DOD_108863288
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Elements of Kearsarge ARG and 22nd MEU Deploy, by PO2 Joshua M Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    deployment
    USS Arlington
    LPD 24
    PHIBRON 6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT