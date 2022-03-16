NORFOLK, Va. (March 16, 2022) The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) departs Naval Station Norfolk, March 16, 2022. Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) deployed from Naval Station Norfolk and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, for a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua M. Tolbert)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 17:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834981
|VIRIN:
|220316-N-NX690-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108863288
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Elements of Kearsarge ARG and 22nd MEU Deploy, by PO2 Joshua M Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT