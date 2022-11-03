Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Noble Defender

    CANADA

    03.11.2022

    Video by Ken Jacobson 

    Canadian NORAD Region

    Two United States Air Force KC-10 Extender refueling tanker aircraft provide air-to-air refueling for Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 fighter jets en route to Thule AFB, Greenland, for NORAD Operation Noble Defender.

    NORAD Operation NOBLE DEFENDER 22-2 is an air defence operation that runs from from March 14 to 17, 2022, involving a variety of military aircraft from the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) and United States Air Force. Personnel and aircraft are based out of Canadian Forces Station Alert, Nunavut; Whitehorse, Yukon; Yellowknife, Northwest Territories; and 5 Wing Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 19:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834975
    VIRIN: 220316-O-D0430-946-CA
    Filename: DOD_108863243
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: CA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Noble Defender, by Ken Jacobson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-10 Extender
    USAF
    RCAF
    CF-18 Hornet
    CANR
    NORADONE

