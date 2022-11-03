video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two United States Air Force KC-10 Extender refueling tanker aircraft provide air-to-air refueling for Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 fighter jets en route to Thule AFB, Greenland, for NORAD Operation Noble Defender.



NORAD Operation NOBLE DEFENDER 22-2 is an air defence operation that runs from from March 14 to 17, 2022, involving a variety of military aircraft from the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) and United States Air Force. Personnel and aircraft are based out of Canadian Forces Station Alert, Nunavut; Whitehorse, Yukon; Yellowknife, Northwest Territories; and 5 Wing Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador.