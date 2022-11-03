Two United States Air Force KC-10 Extender refueling tanker aircraft provide air-to-air refueling for Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 fighter jets en route to Thule AFB, Greenland, for NORAD Operation Noble Defender.
NORAD Operation NOBLE DEFENDER 22-2 is an air defence operation that runs from from March 14 to 17, 2022, involving a variety of military aircraft from the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) and United States Air Force. Personnel and aircraft are based out of Canadian Forces Station Alert, Nunavut; Whitehorse, Yukon; Yellowknife, Northwest Territories; and 5 Wing Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador.
Video: Capt Thomas Neilson
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 19:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834971
|VIRIN:
|220316-O-D0430-926-CA
|Filename:
|DOD_108863217
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|CA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Noble Defender, by CANR NORAD, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT