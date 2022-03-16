Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    East Coast Marine Corps Trials

    MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Video by Cpl. Robert Kuehn 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Battalion East compete in the annual Marine Corps Trials on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 16, 2022. The Marine Corps Trials is an annual adaptive sports competition that promotes a competitive warrior spirit, builds camaraderie and provides a venue to select participants for the 2022 DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Robert Kuehn)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 15:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 834943
    VIRIN: 220316-M-KB995-002
    Filename: DOD_108862632
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    Warrior
    Wounded
    Trials
    Camp Lejeune

