U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Battalion East compete in the annual Marine Corps Trials on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 16, 2022. The Marine Corps Trials is an annual adaptive sports competition that promotes a competitive warrior spirit, builds camaraderie and provides a venue to select participants for the 2022 DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Robert Kuehn)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 15:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834943
|VIRIN:
|220316-M-KB995-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108862632
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, East Coast Marine Corps Trials, by Cpl Robert Kuehn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
