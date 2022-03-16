East Coast Marine Corps Trials

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Battalion East compete in the annual Marine Corps Trials on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 16, 2022. The Marine Corps Trials is an annual adaptive sports competition that promotes a competitive warrior spirit, builds camaraderie and provides a venue to select participants for the 2022 DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Robert Kuehn)