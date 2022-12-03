Fort Riley hosted a self defense seminar through the local Elite Martial Arts Academy Mar. 16 2022, at Whitside Gym on Fort Riley, Kansas. The class was offered free of charge to all Soldiers, spouses and teenage dependents who wished to attend. The event was one of many which occur every week on Fort Riley as part of the Big Red One Year of Family. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Steven Johnson)
This work, Fort Riley self defense seminar B-Roll package, by PV2 Steven Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
