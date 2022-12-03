Fort Riley self defense seminar B-Roll package

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Riley hosted a self defense seminar through the local Elite Martial Arts Academy Mar. 16 2022, at Whitside Gym on Fort Riley, Kansas. The class was offered free of charge to all Soldiers, spouses and teenage dependents who wished to attend. The event was one of many which occur every week on Fort Riley as part of the Big Red One Year of Family. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Steven Johnson)