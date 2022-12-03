Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley self defense seminar B-Roll package

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2022

    Video by Pvt. Steven Johnson 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Fort Riley hosted a self defense seminar through the local Elite Martial Arts Academy Mar. 16 2022, at Whitside Gym on Fort Riley, Kansas. The class was offered free of charge to all Soldiers, spouses and teenage dependents who wished to attend. The event was one of many which occur every week on Fort Riley as part of the Big Red One Year of Family. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Steven Johnson)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 13:42
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Riley holds successful spouse self defense seminar

