President Biden Delivers Remarks on the Assistance the United States is Providing to Ukraine
UNITED STATES
03.16.2022
Courtesy Video
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the assistance the United States is providing to Ukraine
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 13:26
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|834933
|Filename:
|DOD_108862532
|Length:
|00:09:02
|Location:
|US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
President Biden Delivers Remarks on the Assistance the United States is Providing to Ukraine
LEAVE A COMMENT