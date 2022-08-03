AMO, Border Patrol Rescue 10 Haitian Migrants Stranded in Desolate Island off Puerto Rico’s West Coast

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) and Border Patrol agents teamed up on March 8, 2022, to rescue a group of 10 undocumented migrants from Haiti left stranded by smugglers in Desecheo Island off Puerto Rico’s West Coast.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 13:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834928
|VIRIN:
|220308-H-D0456-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108862502
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
