    AMO, Border Patrol Rescue 10 Haitian Migrants Stranded in Desolate Island off Puerto Rico’s West Coast

    PUERTO RICO

    03.08.2022

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) and Border Patrol agents teamed up on March 8, 2022, to rescue a group of 10 undocumented migrants from Haiti left stranded by smugglers in Desecheo Island off Puerto Rico’s West Coast.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 13:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 834928
    VIRIN: 220308-H-D0456-001
    Filename: DOD_108862502
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: PR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMO, Border Patrol Rescue 10 Haitian Migrants Stranded in Desolate Island off Puerto Rico’s West Coast, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    Air and Marine
    Haitian migrants
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection
    CBPSAR

