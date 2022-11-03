Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP’s Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Extracts Two Migrants Suffering from Hypothermia in the Baboquivari Mountains

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    CBP’s Air and Marine Operations (AMO) extracted two migrants suffering from hypothermia in the Baboquivari Mountains near Tucson, Arizona March 11, 2022.

    The two men had been in the desert for several days, were out of water, exhausted, and could not walk any further.

    A National Guard helicopter was able to pinpoint their position, but not able to extract them from the mountains.

    An AMO UH-60 Black Hawk crew launched from the Tucson Air Branch and located the migrants deep in the Baboquivari wilderness.

    The air crew inserted two Rescue Specialists via hoist. The migrants were hoisted up to the helicopter and transported to Border Patrol agents waiting nearby.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 13:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 834927
    VIRIN: 220311-H-D0456-002
    Filename: DOD_108862488
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: AZ, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP’s Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Extracts Two Migrants Suffering from Hypothermia in the Baboquivari Mountains, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    migrants
    CBP
    Air and Marine
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection
    CBPSAR

